Tmitsss
14h

Now I have Reddy Kilowatt on my mind. There used to be Reddy Kilowatt PSA during Saturday Morning cartoons on our black and white TV when I was very young warning us to stay away from downed power lines. Yesterday I learned that RK has a song that included the lyrics,

’I wash and dry your clothes,

play your radios,

I can heat your coffee pot,

I am always there,

with lots of power to spare,

’cause I’m REDDY KILOWATT!"

I can conclude that we need a man like Reddy Kilowatt again. If your first name is Reddy, you are not selling windmills and solar farms. The promise "I am always there, with lots of power to spare” takes a deeper meaning now than I did when I was 8 years old

Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
9hEdited

Thank you for your in-depth reporting, informed by your more than a quarter century with the Redding, California Electric Utility. The primary theme to me is that during a winter storm emergency, our nation depends on reliable, dispatchable (under human control) fossil energy and nuclear power. Solar, wind, and batteries are all parasitic inverter-based resources that require thermal generation and large hydroelectricity to provide sufficient reactive power and essential synchronous grid inertia for the power grid to function. https://greennuke.substack.com/p/why-is-grid-inertia-important

Eventually, once the Socialist "thought leadership" is unmasked, the centrality of dispatchable power will be restored. As the GreenNUKE Substack https://greennuke.substack.com has documented, per the International Energy Agency's Coal25 report, the People's Republic of China now consumes more coal than the rest of the world combined. That means any pollution reductions by Western industrialized societies are dwarfed by China's skyrocketing air and water pollution. There is also a mercantilist dimension as the supply chains for solar, wind, and batteries all begin in China. This is nothing more than a huge quantity of wasteful BRICS-nation hypocrisy that disadvantages the West both economically and militarily.

