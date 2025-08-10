Kilovar’s Substack
Elements of a Power System - Transmission
Hello readers, RDM requested a light, short overview of the elements of a Power System, so I will do my best.
Aug 10
•
Kilovar 1959
21
Elements of a Power System - Transmission
3
Shopping for a Better Electric Energy Rate - How To
Hello Readers, this piece is a special request from my Editor, Wife, Main Squeeze, and the person that keeps me pointed the right way.
Aug 7
•
Kilovar 1959
10
Shopping for a Better Electric Energy Rate - How To
8
July 2025
Out of Office
Be back to the keyboard in a couple weeks, I will still be around on the app.
Jul 25
•
Kilovar 1959
7
Out of Office
2
Power Systems - Voltage Control
Part 2
Jul 23
•
Kilovar 1959
14
Power Systems - Voltage Control
8
Power Systems - Voltage Control
Part1
Jul 20
•
Kilovar 1959
24
Power Systems - Voltage Control
21
Power Systems - Let's Talk About Power Factor.
In my conversation about “The Iberian Blackout -The Reports”, I said my next piece would be about voltage control.
Jul 13
•
Kilovar 1959
22
Power Systems - Let's Talk About Power Factor.
17
The Iberian Blackout -The Reports
Hello everyone, well the official reports are out, several of them, and some surprising conclusions have been reached.
Jul 6
•
Kilovar 1959
47
The Iberian Blackout -The Reports
23
June 2025
Power Systems - Let's Talk About Inverter Based Resources
Part 2
Jun 25
•
Kilovar 1959
17
Power Systems - Let's Talk About Inverter Based Resources
4
Power Systems - Let's Talk About Inverter Based Resources
Part 1
Jun 22
•
Kilovar 1959
36
Power Systems - Let's Talk About Inverter Based Resources
13
The Iberian Blackout - On That Day
There has been a ton written on the Iberian Peninsula Blackout, I won’t add to all the pundits and point at a single thing and say that it is the…
Jun 1
•
Kilovar 1959
50
The Iberian Blackout - On That Day
76
May 2025
Power Systems – Where are My Controls
Part 2
May 28
•
Kilovar 1959
12
Power Systems – Where are My Controls
8
Power Systems – Where are My Controls
Part 1
May 25
•
Kilovar 1959
28
Power Systems – Where are My Controls
7
