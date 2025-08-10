Kilovar’s Substack

Kilovar’s Substack

Home
Archive
About

July 2025

Out of Office
Be back to the keyboard in a couple weeks, I will still be around on the app.
  
Kilovar 1959
2
Power Systems - Voltage Control
Part 2
  
Kilovar 1959
8
Power Systems - Voltage Control
Part1
  
Kilovar 1959
21
Power Systems - Let's Talk About Power Factor.
In my conversation about “The Iberian Blackout -The Reports”, I said my next piece would be about voltage control.
  
Kilovar 1959
17
The Iberian Blackout -The Reports
Hello everyone, well the official reports are out, several of them, and some surprising conclusions have been reached.
  
Kilovar 1959
23

June 2025

May 2025

© 2025 Kilovar 1959
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture